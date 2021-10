Califórnia exigirá vacinação de crianças em idade escolar

A firefighter continues to hold the line of the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY David Swanson/Reuters - 10.08.2021

A fire emergency vehicle is parked on the side of a road as the Dixie Fire rages near Taylorsville, California, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson David Swanson/Reuters - 10.08.2021

A herd of buffaloes graze in the smoke of the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson David Swanson/Reuters - 10.08.2021

A vehicle carrying farm animals drives next to burning bushes as the Dixie Fire rages in Taylorsville, California, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson David Swanson/Reuters - 10.08.2021

