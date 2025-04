China transforma deserto em cinturão verde com ‘verificação’ de Elon Musk; veja vídeo

🚨🇨🇳CHINA TURNS DESERT THE SIZE OF DENMARK GREEN—43,000 KM² RECLAIMED WITH MASSIVE ECOLOGICAL PUSH



Part of China’s Great Green Wall project, the effort stabilizes soil, curbs desertification, boosts agriculture, and improves air quality.



This is one of the world’s largest… https://t.co/IvGFHrGH1o pic.twitter.com/JFLAMJcWiB