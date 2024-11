Robô submarino encontra criatura brilhante nunca vista antes no Pacífico

To describe this polychaete, one simply must use jazz hands — it is the only way to capture this deep-sea worm’s dazzle! According to our friend Leo at Natural World Facts, the species name means many bristles. Each body segment has a pair of fleshy protrusions called parapodia covered in bristles called chaetae. Some worms are bioluminescent, but this sassy sparkler has protein structures in the bristles that make them iridescent. Polychaetes play a vital role throughout our global Ocean, from heat-tolerant extremophiles at hydrothermal vents to the bone-eating Osedax worms that cycle nutrients. ROV pilots captured this footage during the #ChileMargin2024 expedition. The international science team is exploring along the margin, a nearshore deep-sea feature where a submerged continental shelf extends from the country’s west coast and drops steeply and suddenly into the Pacific Ocean. It runs the entire length of South America due to the subduction of the Pacific plate under the South American plate. The confluence of tectonic forces and terrestrial influences makes this margin a natural laboratory for investigating chemosynthetic and deep-sea environments that host animals like this [queue jazz hands] shimmering deep-sea worm. You can read more about them here: https://www.naturalworldfacts.com/deep-sea-wonders-2/polychaete-worms#google_vignette