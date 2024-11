Vídeo mostra o momento em que um cometa se desintegra ao se aproximar do Sol

Wheeeeee! ☄️ ESA/NASA’s Sun-watching SOHO spacecraft spied comet C/2024 S1 ATLAS (entering from bottom right) as it darted toward the Sun. The comet reached its perihelion, or closest approach of the Sun, today at 7:30am ET. Comet C/2024 S1 was discovered by the ATLAS astronomical survey in Hawaii on Sept. 27, 2024. Over the past few days, it has broken into chunks as it approached the Sun. “This comet was likely already a rubble pile by the time it entered SOHO’s field of view,” said U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - NRL’s Karl Battams, principal investigator for the LASCO instrument suite on SOHO and lead for NASA’s Sungrazer Project. Unlike comet C/2023 A3 (shown in the comment below) which never passed closer than about a third of Earth’s distance to the Sun, C/2024 S1 is a true sungrazer: It passed within 1% of Earth’s distance to the Sun, and has been completely vaporized as a result. Sayonara! 👋