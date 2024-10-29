O Senhor dos Anéis reviverá Saruman em The War of the Rohirrim
O Senhor dos Anéis reviverá Saruman em The War of the Rohirrim
O universo de O Senhor dos Anéis trará de volta a icônica performance de Christopher Lee como Saruman no próximo longa-metragem animado The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.
O universo de O Senhor dos Anéis trará de volta a icônica performance de Christopher Lee como Saruman no próximo longa-metragem animado The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.
Consulte a matéria completa no nosso parceiro Folha Vitória!
Leia Mais em Folha Vitória:
Leia Mais em Folha Vitória: