Sem querer, entregador de comida invade pista de aeroporto em Chicago

📌 A DoorDash driver drove onto the apron of Chicago's O'Hare Airport A DoorDash driver at Chicago O’Hare International Airport drove several miles into restricted and secured airport areas while attempting to make a delivery around noon on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The 36-year-old driver was unaware of his mistake until he was spotted by air traffic control and stopped by police and airport security on the apron near a United Airlines gate. Authorities determined the incident was unintentional, and no charges or citations were issued. There were no operational disruptions or safety incidents, but the breach raised concerns about airport ground security. DoorDash and the Chicago Department of Aviation are investigating how the driver accessed the restricted area. Robert Mark, a former air traffic controller, noted that such incidents pose safety risks, especially at night when visibility is low. 🎥 via Collin Rugg/X