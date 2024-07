Acidente de avião em aeroporto no Nepal deixa 18 mortos; piloto é o único sobrevivente

Warning : Viewers discretion advised. Video footage captured of the shocking moment when the Saurya Airlines CRJ-200 plane (9N-AME) crashed at the TIA Airport in Kathmandu.



Latest report says 16 passengers lost their life in this tragic accident.#aircraft #accident #safety… https://t.co/uJpMPIhKz7 pic.twitter.com/M9EkuRxCVW