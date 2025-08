Colisão com pássaros destrói fuselagem de avião e interrompe voo na Espanha

BIRD STRIKE FORCES IBERIA A321XLR TO RETURN TO MADRID



Iberia flight IB579 to Paris (ORY) suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff from Madrid-Barajas.

Airbus A321XLR (EC-OOJ) sustained damage to its radar housing and safely returned to MAD.

Is this the first XLR to be hit? pic.twitter.com/PrKm1RT2Yz