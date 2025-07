Voo sofre despressurização e retorna a aeroporto de origem no México

A depressurization on an Aeroméxico Boeing 737-8JP plane (XA-PPP) bound for Mexicali (MXL), forced it to return to Benito Juárez International Airport after 35 minutes flight on 28 July.



The pilot of flight AMX190 took-off late at 7:56 a.m., and did an air turn back (ATB) to… pic.twitter.com/iE2r97nW6g