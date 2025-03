Passageiros usam garrafa de água para apagar incêndio a bordo de voo na China

Ongoing ! HongKong Airlines flight HX115 from Hangzhou (HGH) to Hong Kong (HKG) was diverted to Fuzhou, China due to a fire in the overhead luggage compartment in the cabin of the passenger plane during the flight on March 20.



The Airbus A320-232 aircraft (B-LPC) has now landed