Ursos fogem de parque, devoram estoque de mel e acabam cochilando

Official Update: Bear Incident at Wildwood Devon We would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and concern following the recent incident involving our European brown bears, Mish and Lucy. We can now confirm that this was the result of an operational error, which allowed the bears to briefly access a staff-only food storage area. Our experienced keeping team acted immediately, following established safety protocols, and successfully used recall training to encourage both bears back into their enclosure without the need for any intervention. As per protocol, the park was closed and Police responded to our call. We’d like to thank them for their calm and professional support yesterday. This was an isolated incident, and we are conducting a full internal investigation to understand exactly how it happened and to ensure robust measures are in place to prevent a reoccurrence. While the structural integrity of the bear enclosure remains uncompromised, we take any operational lapse extremely seriously. We remain fully committed to the highest standards of animal care, visitor safety, and transparency. Wildwood Devon is now open as usual, safe for visitors and there is no need to be concerned. Here’s footage of Lucy caught red handed, looking very pleased with herself after filling up in the food store and both bears passed out afterwards! Thank you again for your continued support and understanding.