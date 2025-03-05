Tentativa de ataque hacker afeta site do Superior Tribunal de Justiça
O site do STJ (Superior Tribunal de Justiça) foi alvo de tentativas de ataque hacker na terça-feira (4). Até o momento, nesta quarta-feira (5), a página do tribunal ainda apresentava instabilidades.
