Tentativa de ataque hacker afeta site do Superior Tribunal de Justiça

Record News|Do canal Record News no YouTube

O site do STJ (Superior Tribunal de Justiça) foi alvo de tentativas de ataque hacker na terça-feira (4). Até o momento, nesta quarta-feira (5), a página do tribunal ainda apresentava instabilidades.

