Cão boxer salva bulldog francês durante convulsão quando não havia humanos em casa

I always went back and forth about getting another dog, with Yogi being so sick, but it's clear now that I made the best decision ever. Yesterday, I left for work around 12pm and didn't return until 6:15pm, and that's when I witnessed the incredible bond between Yogi and Reggie. At 12:15, Yogi started having seizures, and within the first hour, he had at least 10 grand mals, but Reggie's instincts kicked in and he rolled Yogi over, saving him from aspirating. It's a truly heartwarming moment that showcases the power of companionship and instinct. This video is just one example of how Reggie saved Yogi's life yesterday, and it's a testament to the profound impact that animals can have on each other's lives. If your debating on getting a second dog for the one you have. Do IT!!! FYI, Reggie is getting a steak today. Hands down, the best decision ever made.