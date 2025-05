Funcionários usam fantasias de urso para cuidar de filhotinho órfão na Califórnia

You might want to sit down for this one — the level of cuteness in this video is un-bear-able! Meet the newest patient at our Ramona Wildlife Center: a 2-month-old black bear cub, and the youngest bear we’ve ever cared for in our organization’s history. This tiny cub was found alone by campers in Los Padres National Forest on April 12. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) tried to reunite him with his mother by returning him to the wild overnight, but she never came back. With no sign of mom nearby, the CDFW brought him to our Ramona Wildlife Center, where our team stepped in to give him the second chance he deserved. He arrived weak and underweight, but thanks to round-the-clock feedings, expert medical care and some serious bear-y good dedication from our Project Wildlife team, he’s now stable and thriving. Because he’s so young, he’ll likely stay in our care for up to a year. The goal is to return him to the wild where he belongs — and if another orphaned cub enters care elsewhere in California, CDFW may try to pair them to help keep them wild and avoid human imprinting. In the meantime, he gets four enrichment and feeding sessions a day (and yes, our team wears bear suits to mimic maternal behaviors and keep the bear from bonding with humans). It’s a big commitment — and an even bigger privilege to give this little one a second chance at life in the wild!