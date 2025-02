Por que os Países Bálticos romperam com a rede elétrica da Rússia?

The Baltic States 🇱🇹 🇱🇻 🇪🇪 successfully disconnected from the russian electricity grid! "Now we are entering a new phase – one in which we will build a bright, strong, secure and energy-independent future," said Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas. #EnergyIndependence #Synchronisation pic.twitter.com/yO0UY3tztY