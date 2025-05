Avião cai sobre casa e deixa duas pessoas e um cachorro mortos

Firefighters are being released from the scene of a small aircraft crash in Simi Valley. The scene is now under the command of Simi Valley PD in coordination with the NTSB and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. At approximately 1:51pm, VCFD was dispatched to reports of a small single engine, fixed-wing aircraft that crashed into structures with and active fire. Firefighters arrived on scene, began an aggressive fire attack and quickly knocked the fire down. Both structures were occupied at the time of the accident, and our Firefighters assisted with evacuating residents. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. Simi Valley PD in coordination with the medical examiners office has verified there were two passengers in the aircraft, both of whom were fatally injured in the accident. Further information can be obtained through Simi Valley PD.